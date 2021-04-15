Short Interest in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Decreases By 42.9%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CLVLY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,246. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering drugs for the treatment of patients with severe genetic and skin disorders worldwide. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

