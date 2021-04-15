Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Declines By 42.8%

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the March 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE RFI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 65,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,549. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $15.09.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 792,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 18,013 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 218,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares during the period. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.