Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Decreases By 47.6%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,431,400 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the March 15th total of 2,734,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 275.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CICOF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,690. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.81.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

