Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Decreases By 47.6%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,431,400 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the March 15th total of 2,734,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 275.3 days.
OTCMKTS:CICOF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,690. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.81.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
