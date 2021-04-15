Short Interest in Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) Decreases By 70.4%

Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the March 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:COPHF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. 47,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,110. Creso Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

Creso Pharma Company Profile

Creso Pharma Limited develops, registers, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, and hemp-based nutraceutical products and treatments for human and animal health in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and commercializes therapeutic products; and cultivates and harvests cannabis plants, as well as supplies dried cannabis plant retail products.

