Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Expands By 100.0%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:EFL opened at $9.64 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $9.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 252,075 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44,079 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 66,813 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.