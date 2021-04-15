Short Interest in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Increases By 96.8%

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,540,000 shares, a growth of 96.8% from the March 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBON. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ebang International during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebang International during the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebang International during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebang International during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebang International during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ebang International stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Ebang International has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

