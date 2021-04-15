Short Interest in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Drops By 46.6%

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the March 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In related news, Director David W. Gent sold 20,000 shares of ENGlobal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 360,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Palma sold 9,891 shares of ENGlobal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $50,938.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ENGlobal in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in ENGlobal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 185,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ENGlobal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:ENG opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $105.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.71 and a beta of 2.75.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and automation services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EPCM and Automation. The EPCM segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.