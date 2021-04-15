Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Declines By 48.4%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the March 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGR traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $41.24. 205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,358. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.20. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $41.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 56.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter.

