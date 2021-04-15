Short Interest in Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Declines By 42.1%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the March 15th total of 291,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELKMF traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,059. Gold Road Resources has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.
About Gold Road Resources
