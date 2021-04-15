Short Interest in Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Declines By 42.1%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the March 15th total of 291,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELKMF traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,059. Gold Road Resources has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 50% of the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

