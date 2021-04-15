Short Interest in H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Expands By 92.3%

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCYT remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Thursday. 51,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,093. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. H-CYTE has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Get H-CYTE alerts:

H-CYTE Company Profile

H-CYTE, Inc, a medical biosciences company, develops and implements various treatment options in regenerative medicine to treat chronic lung diseases. It engages in the development of L-CYTE-01 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for H-CYTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H-CYTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.