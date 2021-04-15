Short Interest in Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Grows By 100.0%

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hang Lung Group stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. Hang Lung Group has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19.

Get Hang Lung Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through four segments: Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, property sales in mainland China, and Property Sales in Hong Kong. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale mall, commercial, office, and residential developments.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.