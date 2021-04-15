Short Interest in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Declines By 47.8%

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the March 15th total of 229,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 205,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE HMLP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.30. 110,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $508.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 97,781 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Danske raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.