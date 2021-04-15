Short Interest in Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Drops By 44.0%

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 358,200 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the March 15th total of 639,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HULCF remained flat at $$9.40 during trading on Thursday. Hulic has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40.

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the investment, development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate and Insurance. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential and retail properties, hotels, and others.

