Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Decreases By 69.0%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the March 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 515,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ISVLF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 344,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,306. IMPACT Silver has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.65.
IMPACT Silver Company Profile
Featured Article: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.