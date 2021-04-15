Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Expands By 100.5%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,022,100 shares, a growth of 100.5% from the March 15th total of 509,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 196.6 days.

OTCMKTS IFNNF opened at $41.56 on Thursday. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.36.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

