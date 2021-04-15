Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Drops By 48.2%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ BSMS opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $26.49.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
