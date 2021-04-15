Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Drops By 48.2%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ BSMS opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $26.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter.

