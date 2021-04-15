Short Interest in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Increases By 100.0%

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 60,068 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPKW opened at $43.95 on Thursday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $23.98 and a one year high of $44.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.212 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

