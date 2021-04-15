Short Interest in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Drops By 46.8%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the March 15th total of 276,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 831,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of JAN traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,706. JanOne has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $31.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11.

Get JanOne alerts:

In related news, CFO Virland A. Johnson sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $35,568.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,439.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

JanOne Inc develops treatments for conditions that cause severe pain. The company, through its non-addictive pain-relieving drugs, focuses on reduction for need of opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. Its lead candidate JAN101 provides slow-release formulation of sodium nitrite therapeutic for treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD).

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for JanOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JanOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.