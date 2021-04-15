Short Interest in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Grows By 87.5%

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaspien stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.90% of Kaspien as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Kaspien in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

KSPN traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.60. 610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.67. Kaspien has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $63.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

