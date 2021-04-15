Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Drops By 71.4%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MALRY traded up $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $35.52. 844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43. Mineral Resources has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $35.55.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.