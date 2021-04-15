Short Interest in Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Decreases By 48.1%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the March 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NCMGY stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.40. Newcrest Mining has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $27.16.

Get Newcrest Mining alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Newcrest Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.