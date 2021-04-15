Short Interest in Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Drops By 50.2%

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the March 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 308.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Nexans from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexans currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nexans stock remained flat at $$91.50 during midday trading on Thursday. Nexans has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.49.

Nexans SA provides cables and cabling solutions in France, Germany, Norway, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

