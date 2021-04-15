Short Interest in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Rises By 111.2%

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a growth of 111.2% from the March 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 901,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NIC stock opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54. NIC has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $35.35.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.77 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIC will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,335,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in NIC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,706,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NIC by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,447,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,863,000 after buying an additional 428,627 shares during the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in NIC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,506,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NIC by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,511,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,032,000 after buying an additional 138,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EGOV. Barrington Research lowered shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services and payment solutions that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company operates through three segments: State Enterprise, Payments, and TourHealth.

