Short Interest in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Expands By 94.8%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 861,000 shares, an increase of 94.8% from the March 15th total of 441,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,675. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.93.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.32). Equities analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,921,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,501,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,525,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

