Short Interest in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Decreases By 49.1%

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE RNGR traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 47,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,828. The firm has a market cap of $88.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.22. Ranger Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

