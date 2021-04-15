Short Interest in Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) Decreases By 50.2%

Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the March 15th total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BSSP stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. 50,283,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,124,063. Reve Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Reve Technologies Company Profile

Reve Technologies, Inc, a drug development company, provides advanced therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It offers irreversible pepsin fraction (IPF), a therapeutic platform technology that is used to facilitate a range of applications. The company's solution is also used for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as cirrhosis and Hepatitis C.

