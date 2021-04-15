Short Interest in Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Drops By 41.2%

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RICOY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ricoh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of RICOY stock remained flat at $$10.70 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 16,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265. Ricoh has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

