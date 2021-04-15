Short Interest in Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Grows By 90.2%

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,800 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the March 15th total of 199,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of STECF remained flat at $$24.20 during midday trading on Thursday. Scatec ASA has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42.
About Scatec ASA
Further Reading: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Scatec ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scatec ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.