Short Interest in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Decreases By 49.4%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the March 15th total of 280,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AIHS opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Senmiao Technology has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 415.54% and a negative net margin of 182.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senmiao Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

