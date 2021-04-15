Short Interest in Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Drops By 44.4%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS TWODY remained flat at $$25.98 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 656. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

