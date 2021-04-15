Short Interest in Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Drops By 50.3%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the March 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TEZNY stock remained flat at $$21.85 during midday trading on Thursday. 9,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,155. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $23.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

