Short Interest in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Drops By 41.4%

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the March 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The New Germany Fund in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE GF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.58. 1,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,846. The New Germany Fund has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11.
The New Germany Fund Company Profile
The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
