Short Interest in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Drops By 41.4%

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the March 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The New Germany Fund in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.58. 1,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,846. The New Germany Fund has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GF. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in The New Germany Fund by 52.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 244,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 228,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,163,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the period.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

