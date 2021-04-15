Short Interest in TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Declines By 50.8%

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the March 15th total of 221,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.9 days.

Shares of TISNF stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.00. 1,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,858. TIS has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of TIS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

