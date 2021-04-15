Short Interest in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Drops By 46.3%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the March 15th total of 29,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VHI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Valhi by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Valhi by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valhi in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valhi in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VHI traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,899. Valhi has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $726.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. Valhi had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $516.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

