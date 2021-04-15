Short Interest in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Grows By 85.7%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned about 0.37% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

CDL stock opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.93. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $55.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.