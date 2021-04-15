SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 132.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,345 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.91% of SI-BONE worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SI-BONE by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after buying an additional 29,464 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SI-BONE by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 32,501 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth about $2,171,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth about $5,249,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $76,963.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $94,804.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,933,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,071,294 shares of company stock worth $32,759,197 over the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

