Signature Chain Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Signature Chain has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $14,894.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00068238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $477.34 or 0.00752437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00089220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.09 or 0.06165069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00033760 BTC.

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

