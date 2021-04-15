Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the March 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 572,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SLVRF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 392,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,961. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. Silver One Resources has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, Peñasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico.

