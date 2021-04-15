Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 19,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,694,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

SVM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $968.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 145.7% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

