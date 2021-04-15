SITE Centers (SITC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect SITE Centers to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. SITE Centers has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.90-1.00 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. On average, analysts expect SITE Centers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SITC opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SITC. KeyCorp upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

