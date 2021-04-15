Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.85.

SIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $46.62 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average is $34.92.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

