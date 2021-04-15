SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS SJMHY opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. SJM has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $5.54.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SJM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

