SKALE Network Achieves Market Cap of $469.51 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $469.51 million and $71.32 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00066970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00019311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $475.39 or 0.00754594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00089288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00033010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00038051 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 660,416,667 coins. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

