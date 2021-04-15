SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.06.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. SLM has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $19.41.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SLM will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

