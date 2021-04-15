SmartCash (SMART) Trading Up 7.6% Over Last Week

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $27.40 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SmartCash has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,259.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.54 or 0.03979711 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.91 or 0.00453552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $864.15 or 0.01366052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $362.95 or 0.00573753 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.17 or 0.00542486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00045476 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $252.97 or 0.00399895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003568 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

