SmartMesh (SMT) Trading 8.7% Higher This Week

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 15th. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $14.95 million and approximately $642,987.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SmartMesh has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00068238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.34 or 0.00752437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00089220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.09 or 0.06165069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00033760 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SMT is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Coin Trading

