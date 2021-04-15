smARTOFGIVING Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19,394.00 (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. smARTOFGIVING has a market cap of $8.60 million and $19,394.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One smARTOFGIVING coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded 58.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00068778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.04 or 0.00273672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.23 or 0.00744831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,642.83 or 0.99647744 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00022891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.66 or 0.00863227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About smARTOFGIVING

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for smARTOFGIVING is www.smartofgiving.com

Buying and Selling smARTOFGIVING

