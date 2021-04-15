Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.52

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.52 and last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 8635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

SMGZY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6015 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.32%.

Smiths Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

