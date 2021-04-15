Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,379.87

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,379.87 ($44.16) and traded as high as GBX 3,464 ($45.26). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 3,409 ($44.54), with a volume of 224,370 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,438.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,379.87. The stock has a market cap of £8.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a €0.87 ($1.03) dividend. This is a boost from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

In related news, insider James A. Lawrence sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,429 ($44.80), for a total value of £5,657,850 ($7,392,017.25).

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

