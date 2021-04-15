Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Snap-on worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,523,000 after purchasing an additional 72,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,361,000 after buying an additional 376,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,788,000 after buying an additional 69,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,845,000 after buying an additional 48,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,011,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on stock opened at $233.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $107.20 and a 1-year high of $237.24. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.46, for a total transaction of $420,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares in the company, valued at $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,744 shares of company stock worth $10,740,946. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

